A 21-year-old man was held at Bell County Jail on Thursday on a total of $370,000 in bonds after police said he struck a cop with his car and assaulted a woman.
The arrest stemmed from a Jan. 10 incident when Killeen police were dispatched to the 900 block Adams Avenue on a domestic violence call. When police arrived, according to reports, they found a woman “visibly distraught and in a state of emotional distress … her clothes were in disarray … several red marks and bruises were around her neck and back area.”
In the arrest affidavit, the woman said her boyfriend, identified by police as Angel Baby Romero, had assaulted her by dragging her by the hair out of the residence and strangling her. He was not there when officers arrived.
While the woman was being treated on-scene, police said Romero returned to the residence by vehicle. When officers approached him, reports said Romero “floored the vehicle in reverse while an officer was in its path and struck the officer twice in the knees with the door and the front left quarter panel.”
Romero then fled the scene. Officers later found the car without Romero. Inside the car, according to reports, two handguns were found.
During the investigation, another woman reported that Romero stole her handgun, and described it as one of the two guns retrieved by police from his car. The woman said she did not give Romero permission to have the handgun.
Romero was arrested on Wednesday night and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Thursday on four charges including aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault threaten with bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
