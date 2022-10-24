A man was stabbed in the parking lot of a Killeen grocery store on Sunday, police confirmed Monday afternoon.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said police officers responded to the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street at 3:28 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a stabbing victim.
"Upon their arrival, they located a male suffering from a stab wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition," Miramontez said in an email response to the Herald's inquiry. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was walking in the parking lot of the O-Mart when he was approached by two males who assaulted the victim. During the assault the victim was stabbed by the suspects, and the suspects then ran east on Hallmark Avenue."
Miramontez said the suspects were "described as younger white or possibly Hispanic males."
The stabbing victim is currently in stable condition, police said Monday.
