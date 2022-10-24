Police Cars

FILE - Police vehicles are seen outside the Killeen Police Department Headquarters.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A man was stabbed in the parking lot of a Killeen grocery store on Sunday, police confirmed Monday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said police officers responded to the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street at 3:28 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a stabbing victim.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

