A report of shots fired led to Killeen police arresting a man on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon Wednesday.
Philip Nguyen, 23, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the county jail website.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched Wednesday to a residence located on West Elms Road in Killeen in reference to a gun shot.
About eight police cars and an ambulance were seen in front of a mobile home near the intersection of Elms Road and Florence Road around 10 a.m. that morning.
Upon arrival, police identified Nguyen standing near the stairs of a trailer home “with his head down and blood oozing from his face,” according to an arrest affidavit.
“Initially when asked what happened, Nguyen stated ‘he didn’t believe in snitching’ and refused any EMS treatment,” police said.
Police said they observed a window of the residence appeared to be shot through. Nguyen claimed an unidentified black male shot into his house, according to police.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen police obtained consent to search Nguyen’s residence.
“Police did not locate any shell casing outside the trailer consistent with Nguyen‘s report,” police said. “During their search, officers observed Nguyen conceal shell casings inside a bottle of soap after being told to not touch or move things.”
Nguyen revoked permission to search his residence, police said, and was subsequently arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, according to the affidavit.
After a search warrant was obtained, police said they located several firearms, ammunition, and ammunition clips at Nguyen’s residence.
During the search, officers said a woman approached the residence and informed police that Nguyen was on parole for possession of a controlled substance.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Nguyen Thursday and set his bond at $50,000.
