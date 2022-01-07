A man and a woman were arrested in Killeen on a charge of methamphetamine possession Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle at a residence in the 700 block Valley Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Killeen police, who were familiar with the residence, knew that the homeowner was deceased and there was damage to both the front and rear doors, making it difficult to secure, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
The officers went into the house where one of the suspects emerged from the rear bedroom, scantily clothed, and claimed that she was living at the residence under the permission of the property owner.
The woman, Claudia Alicia Coronado, said that she did not know the name of the property owner but that she recently met the homeowner.
When asked, Coronado did admit that there was a man sleeping in the rear bedroom.
The other suspect, Michael DeShaun Brown, came out of the bedroom in a pair of shorts while both were asked to go outside to further discuss who was allowing them to stay at the residence.
Brown complained to officers that he was cold and asked for them to retrieve his sweater. While inside, officers found a pipe with burned residue and, according to the affidavit, a cellphone with a usable amount of what the officers believed to be methamphetamine on the phone screen, according to the affidavit. The meth weighed 2.9 grams, according to the affidavit.
A field test proved that the substance was methamphetamine, police said.
Both Brown and Coronado were read their Miranda warnings as Coronado refused to waive her rights. But Brown did speak with the police and denied knowledge of the methamphetamine.
While going through Coronado’s property within the residence, officers found another glass pipe with residue and a lockpick set with methamphetamine residue on the lockpicks.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set both Brown and Coronado’s bails at $30,000.
In another arraignment, Juan Luis Arce was arraigned on the charge of being in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.
