Killeen police found more than they bargained for when searching a shoplifting suspect Sunday.
According to an affidavit obtained Aug. 11, Killeen police responded to a potential shoplifting call at the Walmart at 1400 Lowe’s Blvd.
The affidavit alleges that Michele Hunter was detained by a Walmart loss prevention officer on suspicion of shoplifting.
When a Killeen police officer asked Hunter for consent to search her purse, the suspect agreed, the affidavit said.
The affidavit goes on to say that, during the course of the search, the officer found a “crystal-like substance” in a contact lens holder, which the officer recognized as methamphetamine from “his training and experience.”
The affidavit goes on to say that the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighed less than 1 gram, and has been submitted to the Department of Public Safety for further testing.
The affidavit did not say whether the suspect has been charged with theft or attempted theft from Walmart.
Hunter has been issued a $19,000 bond.
