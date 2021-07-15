A Killeen police officer has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
According to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, Killeen police were notified July 5 of a possible sexual assault that had occurred early that morning involving 41-year-old officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera.
Velasco-Herrera, a seven year veteran of the force, was immediately placed on administrative leave, and a criminal investigation was started. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, determined that there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges, according to the release.
An arrest affidavit obtained from the Bell County Annex Thursday said on July 5, a 15-year-old girl reported to Killeen police that Velasco-Herrera came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She was also interviewed by a forensic nurse and child interviewer, where she gave consistent statements. The officer was interviewed and admitted that he entered the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Velasco-Herrera turned himself into police Thursday, and was arraigned by Justice of Peace Gregory Johnson. His bond was set at $100,000.
He was charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, according to the release.
Officials said Velasco-Herrera is currently out on bail, and is on administrative leave with pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.