A Killeen police officer is on administrative leave with pay and under a criminal investigation for allegedly filing a false report.
Officer Benjamin Harp, 44, a five-year officer, has been charged with filing a false report with the department.
This stemmed from a Feb. 24 incident when Harp contacted on-duty officers “in reference to his privately owned vehicle being burglarized,” according to a news release.
Taken in the burglary, according to the release, was Killeen Police Department property.
Harp provided a statement to investigating officers on scene “that was proven false during the course of the investigation.”
Harp turned himself in to the Bell County Jail on Friday. He will remain on administrative leave until the department obtains the outcome of the investigation.
“The actions of this officer do not reflect the integrity displayed by the employees of the Killeen Police Department every day,” Chief Charles Kimble said. “Accountability is paramount in our organization.”
