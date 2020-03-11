A woman was arraigned in Killeen on Tuesday in connection with suspected possession of a controlled substance.
Memory Jean McDonald, 18, was arraigned on a charge of suspected possession of a controlled substance.
An officer with the Killeen Police Department made a traffic stop after observing a vehicle on Rancier Avenue had paper tags and very dark window tint, according to the affidavit. While the officer tried to determine whether the paper license plate was valid, the vehicle drove in the oncoming traffic lane and made turns while accelerating, according to the affidavit.
The passenger was identified as McDonald.
During the stop, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana on the people’s clothes and in the vehicle.
The officer also noticed a bag with several multi-colored pills and McDonald said the pills belonged to her and admitted she had marijuana in her bra, according to the affidavit. The pills tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.7 grams, according to the affidavit.
McDonald was not in the Bell County Jail but the bond listed on the affidavit was $20,000.
In an unrelated case, Christopher Peter Byram, 32, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
This is absurd. When are we going to treat this as a mental health condition / drug addition issue and not throw 18 year olds in prison with major criminal charges? This is 2020 people. We can do better.
