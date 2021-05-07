A man and a woman were arraigned on Friday after being accused of stealing more than $38,000 from another woman, Killeen police said.
Esteban Ledesma, 46, and Victoria Ledesma, 51, were both booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday. They are both charged with theft of property of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman arrived at the Killeen police station on March 16 to file a report of theft. The woman said Victoria Ledesma came to her work in 2020 asking if she would like to buy a house.
The woman entered into a verbal agreement with Victoria Ledesma to purchase a house and gave her two checks on June 15, 2020, and June 26, 2020, totaling $38,417.91.
The victim said once the checks had been cashed, she was unable to reach either Esteban or Victoria Ledesma.
The arresting officer said he discovered that Esteban Ledesma used the money to pay a court-ordered judgment from June 15, 2020, in Bell County District Court.
Both Esteban and Victoria Ledesma are being held in the Bell County Jail on $50,000 bond each.
In other arraignments Dermontti Daquan Williams is being held in the Bell County Jail on $21,000 bond for theft of a firearm.
The firearm was found during a May 5 traffic stop and the pistol had a serial number that had been reported stolen.
