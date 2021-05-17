The Killeen Police Department released images and additional details regarding the Sunday nightclub shooting that left one woman hospitalized in critical condition.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man captured in video surveillance from the Hangover Bar & Grill where a shooting took place early Sunday morning.
According to the Killeen Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday police officers were dispatched to the Hangover Bar & Grill located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance.
Upon arrival, police said, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical but stable condition, police said Sunday.
Additional details about the shooting, including the addition of a second shooting victim, were released by the Killeen Police Department Monday afternoon.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a second female were approached by an unknown male, when he fired a weapon at them multiple times,” according to a release from police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. “The second female received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The victim is currently in critical condition.”
Miramontez released the video surveillance images to KPD’s Facebook page Monday.
“Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit obtained video surveillance and captured these two still photos of the suspect,” she said. “He is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt or undergarment underneath, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes.”
The investigation is ongoing, Miramontez said, and at this time no other information will be released.
“Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” Miramontez said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
