Killeen police have released the name of a man who died at a local hospital following a death investigation Wednesday.
Killeen police said in a Facebook post Wednesday, the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Alexander Terwilliger.
Authorities said earlier this week, detectives responded to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in reference to a male victim who had succumbed to his injuries from an assault that had occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive in Killeen at 6:20 p.m. Monday.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Terwilliger deceased and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Police said they will continue to provide updates to the community as more information becomes available.
