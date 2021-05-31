The Killeen Police Department posted a report on its Facebook page Monday of a shooting Memorial Day afternoon.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive in reference to a shots-fired disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located a male on the side of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating this incident, and there is no additional information at this time, KPD reported.
The posting added that there is no imminent danger to the area.
