The Killeen Police Department this week released its November crime statistics, which show a rise in crime in the city.
According to the crime summary report for November, homicides were up 28.6% from January through November over the same time period 2021. The report indicates there was a single homicide in October and three in November, bringing the year-to-date total to 18 as of Nov. 30. Killeen finished the year with 22 total criminal homicides, up from 18 in all of 2021, according to the department.
Robberies continue to be on the rise with six in October and 15 in November. Year to date, there were 76 robberies in first 11 months in 2021, and 80 in the same time period in 2022, a 5.3% increase, according to the November report.
There was a decrease in aggravated assaults with 60 in October and 43 in November, according to KPD monthly reports. Year-to-date figures for the first 11 months in 2021 show 633 aggravated assaults, and 629 in 2022 during the same time period.
Property crime statistics show the largest increase, with burglaries up 101.4% from January through November 2022 over the same months the year before.
According to the November report, there were 348 residential break-ins compared to the same time last year at 273.
It is the non-residential burglaries which have doubled in 2022. Year to date there were 167 non-residential burglaries by Nov. 30, 2021, and from January through November 2022, KPD reported 538 non-residential burglaries — a 222.2% increase, according to the report.
Motor vehicle thefts were down from 45 in October to 36 in November. However, year-to-date numbers show an increase of 94.3%, recording 296 year to date for in 2021 as compared to 575 year to date for the same period in 2022.
There were 159 reports of theft in October and 122 in November, but year-to-date numbers show a 48.1% increase from 1,181 in November 2021 year to date and 1,749 in 2022.
(1) comment
Crime rate is rising along with murder rate and the top issue which has become litiges against Killeen are MARIJUANA LAWS!
What's wrong with this picture?
