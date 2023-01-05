Killeen crime 2.jpg

Killeen police investigate a homicide on Wales Drive in September.

 Herald | File

The Killeen Police Department this week released its November crime statistics, which show a rise in crime in the city.

According to the crime summary report for November, homicides were up 28.6% from January through November over the same time period 2021. The report indicates there was a single homicide in October and three in November, bringing the year-to-date total to 18 as of Nov. 30. Killeen finished the year with 22 total criminal homicides, up from 18 in all of 2021, according to the department.

