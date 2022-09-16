Killeen
Assault was reported at midnight Thursday in the 800 block of Dunn Circle.
Theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Assault was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1100 block of Will Springs Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported 12:01 Thursday in the 1700 block of North Ws.
Assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of 2nd Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.
Vandalism was reported at 3:33 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 7:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Coach Drive.
Stalking was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:38 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful carrying of a firearm was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Leader Drive and Lindsey Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Circle M Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:34 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jasper Drive and East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:43 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Assault was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Grasslands Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:17 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:46 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Sexual coercion was reported at 3:54 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:52 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Aggravated sexual assault was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
Possession of a drug paraphernalia and evading arrest was reported at 4:28 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Fraud was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 7:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Oak Trails Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:23 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North US Highway 190.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spring Ho Avenue.
Reckless driving was reported at 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
