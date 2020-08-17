Killeen police respond to family violence

Two men, in unrelated incidents, are facing charges related to physical assaults in Killeen.
Thomas Anthony Hawkins III, 19, of Killeen, is charged with continuous violence against the family, according to an arrest affidavit. His bond has been set at $20,000.
According to the affidavit, on June 24, a relative of Hawkins told Killeen Police Department officers that Hawkins had grabbed and squeezed her neck, then struck her, during an April 4 incident. In another incident on June 20 Hawkins engaged in the same kind of assault, the victim told officers, which made her fear for her life.
Photographs taken after these incidents show red marks on her face and arms, and medical records indicate she was seven months pregnant as of June.
In a separate case, bond has been set at $50,000 for Rafael Gonzalez Sanchez, 25, who is charged with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, specifically choking and strangulation. On Aug. 15, KPD officers were dispatched to the area of the 1400 block of Saddle Drive, where a victim had fled to a neighbor’s house to call the police. There she told officers that the suspect had been angry due to a disagreement and had begun ripping items off the walls, then became physically abusive when the victim had attempted to leave.
The victim was able to flee and underwent a forensic examination, and continued to feel pain the following day.
In another arraignment cases Monday:
Jamie Dale Nichols, 25, of Killeen, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with an Aug. 14 incident. KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in response to a report of a man with a gun. An officer observed a man leave the residence and approach a vehicle, where the officer saw a shotgun leaning against the seat of the car, and saw the suspect grab it, according to the affidavit. Nichols’ bond has been set at $20,000.
Kevin William Pabon-Canales, 24, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, with bond set at $20,000. On Aug. 15 the owner of the vehicle claimed to have left it running near a convenience story when she went inside. The vehicle was driven away, and officers located it in the 3300 block on Rancier in Killeen. According to the affidavit the suspect admitted driving the vehicle, and the owner reported she had not given the suspect permission to operate it.
Tommy Wayne Mangauil, 47, of Harker Heights, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 4 grams or more but less than 200. Officers responding to an Aug. 14 incident saw a suspect set something on the ground before determining he was in possession of marijuana, for which he was arrested. During his booking he was also determined to be in possession of methamphetamine, a cellphone, a handgun, $1,881 in currency and assorted paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $40,000 according to the affidavit, accused of possession of a controlled substance, but the Bell County Sheriff’s Department lists additional charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, with additional bond amounts of $3,000 and $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.