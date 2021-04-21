A woman was arraigned on Wednesday for suspected possession of a controlled substance after a shoplifting incident in the summer of 2020.
On Aug. 4, 2020, officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to a Walmart in Killeen for a shoplifting call, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, officers investigated the theft and arrested Desiree Jade Barnes on a theft charge after seeing her changing price tags on items and paying discounted prices, according to the affidavit.
Barnes was searched and officers found a syringe that was sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing, according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 14, 2020, the DPS lab issued a report that said inside the syringe was confirmed methamphetamine weighing less than 1 gram.
Barnes was not listed in the Bell County Jail Wednesday but her bond was listed at $19,000 on the arrest affidavit.
Another arraignment from Wednesday was:
Dasrion Maurshawn Craine, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
