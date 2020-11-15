Killeen police search for robbery suspects

The Killeen Police Department is asking for your help identifying two suspects who committed an aggravated robbery of a local business, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.
On Wednesday around 3:20 p.m., two black males entered a business located at the 300 block of N. 10th Street, brandished firearms and robbed two store employees at gunpoint.
Surveillance video was obtained showing one suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a light-colored face mask. A second suspect is seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and light-colored boots, according to the post.
Detectives are asking the public to look at the outfits and the backpack of the suspects.
If you recognize the outfits or believe you may have seen these individuals around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of the 10th Street to contact KPD.
Detectives are also asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
