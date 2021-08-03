The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven on Sunday.
At about 2:42 p.m. Sunday, the 7-Eleven at 1000 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen was robbed by a man who allegedly entered the business, “displayed a handgun and demanded money,” according to a statement released on KPD’s Facebook page Monday.
The man fled the gas station on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
A witness reportedly told police the man may have “jumped in a white Chevrolet Cruz.”
The man is wanted for aggravated robbery of a business, police said.
“The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black skull cap, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, gray sweat pants and white Nike shoes,” police said. “The suspect was armed with a dark colored semi-automatic handgun.”
The same day, at 3:53 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old store employee was shot and killed at a Valero convenience store in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road. Police are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal Valero Sunday shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this aggravated robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Those with information can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
