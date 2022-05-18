Killeen police are investigating an early morning armed robbery that took place in north Killeen Wednesday.
The Killeen Police Department issued a news release Wednesday asking for help identifying a suspect caught on tape robbing a business in the 3000 block of Lake Road around 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"It was reported a male entered the business with a handgun and demanded money," police said. "The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money."
Police described the suspect as a black male around 6-feet, 1-inch tall with a medium build last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood and black pants.
"The suspect was wearing a dark colored mask over his mouth and nose," police said. "The suspect was wearing white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides. The suspect had a black semi-automatic handgun."
Killeen police are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
