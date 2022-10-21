Area law enforcement are looking for individuals suspected of stealing personal information and money from ExtraCo Banks in Killeen.
The Killeen Police Department shared a Bell County Crime Stoppers news release to Facebook Thursday including two photos of suspected individuals seen at ExtraCo Banks, 1002 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
“It was reported to the Killeen Police Department that the individuals in these photos have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen,” the release said. “The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM. These suspects are using other individuals’ personal information to deposit the checks, leaving those individuals with negative bank balances.”
The date or general time of the alleged incident was not included in the release.
“Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these individuals or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” police said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
