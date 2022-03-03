Killeen Police Department detectives are searching for a “person of interest” wanted in connection with a north Killeen homicide.
KPD released a black and white sketch of the person of interest in a Facebook post Thursday.
“The male in this sketch is a person of interest regarding the Homicide that occurred on Cardinal Avenue on December 21, 2021,” the post said. “Detectives would like to speak to him and believe he may have information that will lead to an arrest.”
On the morning of Dec. 21, a man was found dead in 700 block of Cardinal Avenue with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The shooting victim was later identified as Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23.
The next day, on Dec. 22, police said they were searching for a “dark in color” four-door sedan with “obvious driver’s side damage.”
Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Lozano at 254-501-7822 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
