Killeen police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Stan Schlueter business Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post by the Killeen Police Department Tuesday, KPD's violent crimes unit is searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery of a business.
"On March 8th, 2022, around 12:58 p.m., the Killeen Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at a business in the 4200 block of Stan Schlueter Loop," the Facebook post stated. "It was reported a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money."
Police describe the suspect as a black male, in his early 20s, around 5’10” tall with a slim build, and no facial hair. The suspect was seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark zip up jacket with a hood, gray pants with a black stripe on each leg, possibly for a zipper, and black shoes with white soles, police said. The man was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.
"Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com," police said. "You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash."
(2) comments
That's the smartest comment I've heard all month. We all have families and friends and we should be able to live a good life in America. The government is trying to create a environment where we all hate each other. This is what they want so they can declare Martial law. If we can all live in peace and harmony then they have to reason. Let us come together and pray as a people for once. God bless America
Wow just like I thought another brutha, man we can't act right , then we try to justify ourselves by blaming the system and the other races; when in reality it's us doing it to ourselves....when other races speak out against us because of the problems our ppl cause, we call them racist for speaking the truth, how bout we raise our kids and teach em to be responsible for their actions teach boys to be men ...
