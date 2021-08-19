The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in seeking a second witness in a pedestrian fatality that happened over the weekend.
Police said in a news release Thursday surveillance video caught a light colored SUV in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard where 37-year-old Yolanda Butler was killed Aug. 19. KPD provided a photo of the car from the surveillance footage.
“The photo is poor quality, however, investigators believe that the driver of this SUV may have seen something that could help with the investigation,” the release said.
Authorities said the person in the SUV left the scene before officers could speak with them and believe they may have information about the crash that could be helpful to the investigation. Police said they do not believe the car was involved in the crash.
On Aug. 19, Butler was struck and killed by a vehicle of an unknown make and model, while she was walking westbound in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The driver left the scene of the crash without stopping to render aid. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, KPD were able to identify and locate another witness who was at the scene of the accident.
Investigators asking anyone who may have any information about this vehicle or crash, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.