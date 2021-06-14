The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with suspicious activity.
According to a a post on Bell County Crime Stoppers, the activity occurred in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
A photo released by the department Monday on social media shows a black male wearing blue shorts and a white striped shirt. He stands at about 5’10” to 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to police.
The criminal investigations unit said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
