The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people involved in a shooting at a Killeen hotel back in May.
According to a Facebook post from the KPD on July 22, police responded to a shooting in the hotel parking lot in the 2600 block of East Elms Road on May 28 at 11:07 p.m. Reports said a disturbance began between two groups of individuals, during which time, one of the people involved fired a handgun and struck another.
Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle with the three other people that can be seen in the pictures provided by the police department.
The suspect is described as a black male with a beard, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean pants and a baseball cap. His vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Nissan, according to police.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go to bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
