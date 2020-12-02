Killeen police seeking uniform, equipment purchases

The Killeen Police Department is seeking to purchase new uniforms, equipment and ammunition.
At its Tuesday workshop the Killeen City Council heard a presentation from KPD Chief Charles Kimble regarding proposed purchases from GT Distributors and Galls, LLC, of equipment and ammunition, as well as uniforms and duty gear.
The GT Distributors purchase would not exceed $190,000, and the purchase for Galls, LLC would not exceed $160,000.
Kimble cautioned against a delay in the equipment and ammunition purchase.
“Doing so will adversely affect the department’s ability to train and properly equip our officers,” he said during his presentation.
The new uniforms the department seeks are, according to the presentation, of a more “comfortable and utilitarian style.”
“Due to the nature of police work, uniforms and other gear must be replaced regularly,” he said.
The council is expected to vote on the purchases at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.