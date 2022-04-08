The Killeen Police Department recently posted to social media multiple safety tips to prevent child abduction.
The post to KPD’s Facebook page on Thursday, which including statistics on child abductions, has received over 75 shares as of Friday.
“Just a reminder, school is in session and parents need to be aware of child kidnappings and the most likely attempted during these distinct times of day,” according to the KPD post.
KPD did not say any attempted abductions had occurred recently.
Less than a quarter of child abductions are done by a stranger, and girls are more likely to be abducted than boys, according to KPD. Approximately 80% of child abductions by strangers occur within one-quarter of a mile from the child’s home. Roughly 75% of abduction murders occur within three hours after the child goes missing, according to the social media post.
The post states that most attempts to abduct a child is when they are walking to or from school. KPD advises that parents educate their children to be aware of their surroundings while traveling.
The social media post also said that more than 80% of cases involve children ages 12 and over and that girls from ages 12 to 17 are the most common victims of abduction.
KPD said in the post that the most important thing to help prevent abductions is to maintain healthy communication with your children and spouse.
KPD also advises parents to teach children important phone numbers and where to go in case of an emergency.
The KPD social media post said that in the event of an abduction, having clear up-to-date photos of both your children and your souse will be helpful to investigators.
The Texas Department of Public safety says there is no required waiting period under both federal and Texas state law. Missing children should be reported to police as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.