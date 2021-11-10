The suspect cited in the Sladecek Drive stabbing that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Killeen police said Wednesday.
The Killeen Police Department released details Wednesday in the Tuesday stabbing that killed James Matthew Moten, 47.
“Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim and the suspect, his son, were involved in a domestic disturbance when the suspect produced a knife and assaulted his father,” police said. “When the officers arrived and entered the residence, they located the victim deceased and the suspect suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
About 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Sladecek Drive in reference to a stabbing victim.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located one male suffering from a stab wound and was pronounced deceased at 2:53 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene,” police said Tuesday. “A second male, 18 years old, was located suffering from a gunshot wound and he was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.”
The suspect, Javeon Rondre Moten, 18, succumbed to his injuries, according to police, and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday.
Coleman ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
This is the 16th homicide this year in Killeen, according to police.
KPD said the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
