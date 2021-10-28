Police have made no arrests in regards to the homicide that occurred at Club Legends earlier this month, however, Killeen Police Department officials said they have increased visibility and patrols in the area to discourage violence.
“We want Killeen Citizens to be able to go out and have a good time in a safe environment,” KPD Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearheart said in response to questions from the Herald. “We will utilize all resources at our disposal, from working with business owners to increased enforcement activity, to suppress violence and criminal activity.”
The Oct. 16 shooting in the club’s parking lot killed one person and injured three others. Darian Nelson Barlow, 21, died Oct. 18 from injuries in the shooting. Two people remain in the hospital in stable condition, according to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. A woman who was shot during the incident in the club’s parking lot has been released from the hospital.
Police have been called to Club Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., in Killeen, more than 100 times in the past year for a variety of reasons including fights, stabbings and homicides.
KPD said officers responded to “at least 111 reported calls for service to this address” in the past year, according to KPD. These incidents include: 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, two fights, two aggravated assaults and two homicides. Ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted, or killed, police said following the Oct. 16 shooting.
Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said the city will not give Club Legends any fines or have its business license removed based on the nature of violence.
“The City does not issue a business license. We issue Certificates of Occupancy as long as they don’t run afoul of our building standards or fire marshal code standards, no, violence is not something that would revoke someone’s Certificate of Occupancy,” she said in response to Herald questions.
Can any fines against the club be issued?
“It would depend on the nature of the violation. If we’re finding that there are code enforcement violations, yes, but violence on the premises is not something that Development Services can issue a fine on. That’s a police action,” according to Ford.
Club Legend declined to comment on the situation.
2021 Homicides
The fatal shooting outside Club Legends this month marked Killeen’s 14th criminal homicides of the year in 2021. Of the 14, police have made an arrest in three of them, and another was an apparent homicide-suicide.
The list is below:
Jan. 30 — Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Murphy Street. Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Feb. 23 — Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, 34, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive. Archie Andrew Mitchell, 40, was also found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a homicide-suicide.
May 2 — Michael Dequan Sanders, 28, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Second Street. This shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.
May 31 — A 16-year-old juvenile was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive. Police said an individual was sent to the juvenile probation office.
May 31 — Hudson Tai, 67, was found dead in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
June 7 — Anthony House, 38, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South 42nd Street. An individual had been detained but later released.
June 11 — Darryl Glen Williams, 60, was found dead in a grassy area in the 200 block of Avenue B.
July 31 — Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was fatally shot in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. One person was charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Another person had been detained but later released.
Aug. 1 — Kentaro Cooper, 25, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
Sept. 5 — Braylon Tyrese Hines, 21, was fatally shot in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Sept. 6 — Cullen Gerard Sinclair Jr., 18, was fatally shot in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
Sept. 7 — Alondra Santiago, 19, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive.
Sept. 16 — Sgt. Francine Martinez died from wounds she sustained after being shot on Sept. 4 in the 100 block of West Elms Road. Nakealon Keunte Mosley was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon.
Oct. 18 — Darian Nelson Barlow died after being shot on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of South Second Street
