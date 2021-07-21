A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
According to a police affidavit obtained Wednesday, Killeen Police Department officers stopped a vehicle driving without a front license plate in Killeen.
When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver, Orlando Lenard Alston III, 18, and the passenger appeared “extremely nervous,” according to the affidavit.
The officers “were able to detect the odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, and both Alston and his passenger were subsequently detained while a vehicle search was conducted, according to the affidavit.
The search yielded a pill that was “shaped like lips,” and two baggies containing “crystal-like residue,” the affidavit alleged. The affidavit continued to say that the suspected methamphetamine was sent to a Department of Public Safety laboratory for further testing.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle’s registration sticker had been altered, was expired, and matched a license plate that was in the back seat of vehicle. The license plate on the back of the car did not match the registration sticker, the license plate in the back seat of the vehicle, and was not registered under Alston, the affidavit alleged.
The affidavit further alleged that Alston had an active warrant for his arrest at the date of his arrest.
Alston was in the Bell County Jail on a $21,000 bond Wednesday.
