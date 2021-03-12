The Killeen Police Department will be increasing patrols during spring break which is next week for local schools and colleges.
Officers will be utilizing the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant to have additional traffic enforcement patrols out during this time to assist with ensuring traffic safety, according to a news release from the police department.
Drivers should be aware of posted speed limits, recognize and abide by posted traffic control devices, wear their seatbelts, make sure their passengers and children are restrained and be courteous to other traffic on the roadway, police said.
The release also reminded drivers to be mindful of these officers making traffic stops and remember to slow down or move over.
Anyone that plans to drink should have a designated driver and avoid drinking and driving.
The department wants to make sure that everyone has a safe and fun spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.