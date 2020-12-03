Killeen police: Woman caught with stolen IDs

A Killeen woman is facing several charges after attempting to “harm or defraud” several people, police said.
Vadell Raelynn Phillips, 18, has been charged with fraud use/possession of identifying items, more than 10 but less than 50, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Nov. 27, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of burglary of a vehicle, in which the victim reported several items of identity had been stolen. These included a Texas Drivers license, a Texas License to carry a concealed handgun, several credit cards and others.
Three days later, officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen car, and conducted a traffic stop upon locating the vehicle, driven by Phillips. The vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine, and a wallet containing the previously reported stolen items of identification, according to the affidavit.
Phillips was advised of her rights and questioned about the items of identification. She claimed she knew the wallet contained the items but also claimed the wallet was given to her as a gift and had not looked inside it, later admitting she had in fact looked at it. She possessed identifying information of more than three people, according to the affidavit.
Phillips’ bond for this charge has been set at $50,000, with her total bond at $83,000 due to additional charges, according to the Bell County Detention Center web site.
In an unrelated incident, Heather Marie Gibson, 39, has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine - 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Oct. 16 KPD officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the suspect, Gibson, in which the vehicle had the odor of marijuana coming from it, police said. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded quantities of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, which were sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Lab in Waco for analysis. A subsequent DPS report confirmed quantities of methamphetamine.
Gibson’s bond has been set at $50,000.
