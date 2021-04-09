A woman was arrested in Killeen on Tuesday on suspected aggravated assault, threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
On Tuesday, officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to a residence in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman, Shemeka Johnson, a man also involved in the accident and a third-party witness, according to the arrest affidavit.
The witness said that Johnson and the man were arguing at a nearby residence and the man began to walk away when Johnson veered her vehicle off the roadway and onto the curb toward the man.
Johnson accelerated and right before the vehicle was going to strike the man, he jumped and landed on the hood, breaking the windshield before rolling onto the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
After the man tried to walk away, Johnson drove at him again.
Officers arrested Johnson and she began to resist and was uncooperative, according to the arrest affidavit.
Johnson eventually admitted to striking the man with her vehicle but said it was an accident.
The man said Johnson hit him because she was upset and accusing him of cheating on her.
Upon arrival at the jail, a pipe commonly used for smoking narcotics and a bag of substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
On Friday afternoon, Johnson was in the Bell County Jail and her total bond was set at $120,000.
Other arraignments from Friday included:
Sahmir Davon Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, $29,000.
Christopher Daniel Damore, Fraud, use or possession of identifying information, $20,000.
