Killeen police have arrested a woman in relation to a stabbing incident that sent one man and several children to the hospital over the weekend.
According to from the Killeen Police Department, Juleika Garcia, 30, of Killeen was booked into the Bell County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday.
In an email to the Herald, KPD said police responded to the 2200 block of Tyler Street in regards to a domestic disturbance at 6:48 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, authorities found an injured male and Garcia suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Several children were also found with minor injuries and were taken to
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple. The ages of the children and how many were involved are unknown at this time, according to police.
Police later provided an update Tuesday that said Garcia had allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack the man in bed, before inflicting injury to herself. The male victim was able to get away and call for help.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Garcia was still in custody at the Bell County Jail. Her bail was set to $125,000.
