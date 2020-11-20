A woman has been accused of being inebriated with her child in the backseat of her car after police pulled her over for speeding in a school zone, according to the arrest affidavit.
Kimberlie Renee Foust, 31, was arraigned Thursday on a charge driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Wednesday, Killeen police were on patrol in the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road monitoring a school zone at 3:18 p.m. when they saw Foust going 38 mph in a 25 mph school zone, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police pulled the vehicle over and observed that Foust was confused, slurring her words, lethargic, could not produce an ID, thought she was on Stan Schuleter Loop, presented police with her cat’s medication while laughing and began petting her cat in the front passenger’s seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, Foust stated she had stopped drinking alcohol on Tuesday at 10 p.m. and went to sleep later at 1 a.m. and awoke at 5 a.m. Police asked Foust to exit the vehicle and she covered her face as if she was about to cry.
Foust later failed the field sobriety tests and provided a breath specimen of a blood alcohol levels of .251 and .235. Her son, born in 2017, was in the rear of the vehicle the entire time, according to the arrest affidavit. Foust’s bond was set at $20,000, according to the arrest affidavit.
In a separate case, Courtney Michelle Maldonado, 31, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond is set for $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.