Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Pine Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Collins Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building, forced entry was reported at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Mockingbird Lane.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of 10th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Lake Road.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
A theft was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10;39 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1;28 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
A runaway was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 5;28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Urbantke Lane.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Obstruction or retaliation was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An arrest for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, outstanding warrants was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury of a family member was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
A protective order violation was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 3;15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3;43 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
Harassment was reported at 6;28 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A theft was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.