Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 100 block of East Vardeman Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:08 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hold Drive and South Gray Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:03 a.m. Saturday in area of Atkinson Avenue and North 12th Street.
Failure to signal turn was reported at 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of Attas Avenue and North 16th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:57 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Carpet Lane.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Sevilla Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Green Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Kingman Road.
Theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:04 p.m. Saturday in the area of Florence Road and Marigold Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North College.
Theft was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:22 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Displaying license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 8:29 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the area of Grandon Drive and South W. S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W. S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 8:24 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 10:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
A theft was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
A missing person was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
