A Killeen resident was arrested in Massachusetts by the Boston Police Department after a loaded firearm was found during an investigation, police said.
About 3:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Albany Street in Boston. Upon arrival, they found Saquawana Anderson, 28, of Killeen, after recovering a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun during an investigation inside the premises, according to a post on the Boston Police Department Facebook page on Monday.
The suspect will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.