Marvin Guy MUG.jpg

Marvin Guy

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office decided to waive the death penalty as a possible punishment for a man accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid more than eight years ago.

Back in September of 2014, the DA’s Office announced that it would seek the most severe punishment for Marvin Louis Guy, according to a Herald story published online on Sept. 4, 2014.

Marvin Guy File 1.jpg

An investigator places an evidence marker near a bat on Circle M Drive in Killeen as FBI agents watch. Killeen police officers were shot, one fatally, while serving search warrants Friday May 9, 2014.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.