Shannon Lynn Wightman, 36, and Demitre Montez Thomas II, 36, each were indicted on unrelated charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams, which is a third-degree felony.
Wightman was released from jail after posting a bond of $17,000, according to court and jail records.
Thomas was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $22,250, on the felony charge and Class B misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
THOMAS
Killeen police on June 16, responded to a store in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard in response to a report of a criminal trespass and theft.
When the officers arrived at the location, they met with the store’s security personnel who had stopped Thomas on suspicion of shoplifting, according to an arrest affidavit. Police determined that Thomas had a warrant from Coryell County on a misdemeanor marijuana charge and took him into custody.
Officers then “conducted a search of Thomas’s backpack and found a cigarette carton that contained a baggie (with) several pills,” according to the affidavit. “A narcotics field test was conducted on the pills and they tested presumptively positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The pills were sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory for confirmatory testing. The pills weighed 1.1 grams.”
WIGHTMAN
On June 22, Wightman is alleged to have been crossing Parmer Street in Killeen on foot at a point without a designated crosswalk.
According to an arrest affidavit, when Killeen police officers stopped Wightman, she opened a container and showed them that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
“A search of the backpack on her was completed and police located a quantity of a crystal-like substance they suspected was methamphetamine,” police said.
The substance was determined to be meth that weighed “just over four grams,” according to the affidavit.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Dewayne Dobbins, 27, of Temple, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Richard L. Heubach, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of stalking.
Salvador Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James D. Travier Jr., 39, of Temple, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and failure to comply with sex offenders’ duty to register for life.
