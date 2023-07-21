Grand jury

Demitre Montez Thomas II, 36, and Shannon Lynn Wightman, 36, each were indicted on unrelated charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams, which is a third-degree felony.

Wightman was released from jail after posting a bond of $17,000, according to court and jail records.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Oh my, both have the look.

Report Add Reply

