Video footage has helped the Killeen Police Department locate and apprehend the suspect in a November robbery.
Franklin Camacho, 40, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Nov. 17, KPD officers responded to the Lucky Treasures Game Room, 4302 E. Rancier Ave., which reported that a man entered the store, handed a clerk a note, ordered her to be quiet and to empty both registers while pointing a firearm at her and threatening to kill her and her family. The victim handed her his cellphone, which he demanded, plus $2,300. After the suspect, Camacho, left, the victim called 911, police said.
Officers searched the area but no one fitting the suspect’s description was found. After unsuccessfully trying to ping the location of the victim’s cellphone, the officers then reviewed surveillance footage which showed the robbery taking place, and showed Camacho to be wearing distinctive clothing. At a nearby convenience store video footage showed a vehicle pull up and drop off a suspect matching Camacho’s description. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Courtney Michelle Maldonado, eventually admitted she had dropped Camacho off at the store, and officers were able to locate Camacho and take him into custody. Maldonado and Camacho were both charged with aggravated robbery.
Camacho’s bond has been set at $200,000. Maldonado’s bond is set at a total of $231,400.
In an unrelated incident, Christopher Milton Trotter, 26, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a separate affidavit. On Saturday KPD officers were dispatched to an apartment in the area of the 4000 block of Rancier Avenue. At the scene, the suspect, Trotter, had a knife in his pocket at the time he was detained. Officers reported he was in the process of breaking up with his girlfriend, who is the sister of the victim in the incident. Trotter reportedly threatened to cut up a couch unless he was paid $50.
Several relatives arrived with the money, and noticed the apartment lights were off as they approached it. The victim knocked on the door of the apartment, which then opened, but not all the way. As the victim then entered the apartment Trotter came from behind the front door and stabbed the victim three times — on the shoulder, the arm and the hip, according to the affidavit. The victim’s sister then tried to take the knife from Trotter, and the victim was treated by first responders and taken to a hospital.
Trotter’s bond has been set at $100,000.
Herald writer Hunter King contributed to this report.
