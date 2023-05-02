A Bell County grand jury indicted two Killeen men after police said they shot at people during unrelated alleged incidents in the city.

Alonzo Kendrich Lax Jr., 23, was indicted on two separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.

