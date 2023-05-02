A Bell County grand jury indicted two Killeen men after police said they shot at people during unrelated alleged incidents in the city.
Alonzo Kendrich Lax Jr., 23, was indicted on two separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Lax was being held in the Bell County Jail last week in lieu of bonds totaling $215,000, on the three charges.
In an unrelated case, 29-year-old Glenn Givens Jr. also was indicted last week on two separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.
Givens was placed into federal custody following an indictment on a weapons charge related to the same alleged incident, according to federal court records. On Feb. 14, a federal grand jury indicted Givens on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At a detention hearing in March, a judge ordered that he be remanded into federal custody without bond. Givens has pleaded not guilty to that charge.
LAX
On March 17, a KPD officer was dispatched to the 3100 block of Commerce Drive in reference to a shooting. There, the officer met with a woman “who stated that she had been at (a convenience store near) Rancier Avenue with her boyfriend and their infant, when her boyfriend had recognized a light-skinned Black male with short deadlocks pumping gas by a black Jeep,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The woman) stated that the driver of the Patriot had followed them and shot into their vehicle, barely missing the 9-month-old (child) in the back seat.”
Police viewed surveillance video from the store, which showed the man — who later was identified by police as Lax — arrive at the gas pump and go into the store.
“(Lax) then exited the convenience store as (the woman) pulled into the parking lot,” according to the affidavit. “(Her) boyfriend and (Lax) looked at each other across the parking lot, then (Lax) got into the Patriot and drove away. Other cameras captured the Patriot pulling out of the parking lot, turning around and waiting for (the woman and her boyfriend) to exit the store. As (she) pulled out of the parking lot, the male exited the vehicle and began shooting at (her) vehicle. (The woman) accelerated away and the Patriot gave chase. Multiple cameras captured the Patriot following (the woman’s) vehicle for several blocks until (the vehicle) came to a stop at a light.”
Lax allegedly got out of his vehicle again and began shooting at them a second time, which prompted the woman to speed through the light, police said. The woman’s boyfriend refused to identify the driver of the Patriot, but when KPD released an image of the man from surveillance video, the department received nine tips in three days that all identified Lax as the man in the image, according to the affidavit.
During a photo lineup later, the woman identified Lax as the driver of the Patriot.
Lax also was indicted on a marijuana charge following a traffic stop in Killeen on June 23, 2022.
A patrol officer in the area of Rancier Avenue and Hooten Street said that “he observed a vehicle fail to signal a lane change and then fail to signal a turn,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer stopped the vehicle, at which time the officer said he “immediately smelled the odor of marijuana,” police said.
During a search of the vehicle, police found “two large bags of leafy green substance,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the substance was tested in a lab and determined to be marijuana weighing 4.16 ounces.
GIVENS
Givens was arrested on Feb. 11, following an alleged shooting in 2021 at a local bar.
“On May 16, 2021, (an officer) responded to a reported shooting at the Hangover Bar and Grill,” according to an arrest affidavit.
There, a woman told police that she had been shot in the arm, and the officer “observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds in (her) right bicep, at the base of her spine, on her right side under her arm and on her mid-torso.”
She identified Givens as the shooter, police said.
“(She) further stated that ... Givens was angry with her because she had rejected his requests for a sexual relationship,” according to the affidavit. “A (detective) subsequently obtained audio recordings from (the woman’s) cellphone (that) had (Givens) propositioning (her).”
Police said that the same day, another woman reported being shot in her right arm.
“A witness ... reported seeing a (man) in a black shirt firing a weapon in front of the Gateway Food Mart,” according to the affidavit. “(The officer) then obtained video footage of the shooting. (A detective) reviewed the video and concluded that the shooter on the video appeared to closely resemble...Givens.”
The following day, Givens was “found in possession of a firearm” and taken into custody on federal charges.
According to a federal criminal complaint, the shooting at the bar also was captured on surveillance video.
A KPD officer, who had previous encounters with Givens, said she recognized him as the person who could be “seen firing a .45-caliber firearm at a female in the parking lot of the Hangover Bar and Grill...the female victim was struck multiple times.”
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Victor Baez Diaz, 61, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Marcus J. Ryan, 32, of Copperas Cove, on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christian O. Jusino-Lugo, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Christopher A. Lawrence, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Alexander Garza, 24, of Harker Heights, on three counts of sexual assault of a child.
