A Friday night shooting in Killeen resulted in one man being taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Killen Police Department confirmed Monday officers were dispatched to the Handy Stop Grocery located at 426 N. Gilmer in Killeen at 9:51 p.m. Friday night in reference to shots fired. They found one man wounded by gunfire. The man was then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White.
As of Monday the man’s identity had not been released.
“I was advised that the victim is alert and stable and not cooperating (with police),” KPD Spokeperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email on Monday. “Case is still under investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.