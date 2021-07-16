Court documents obtained Friday indicate that the woman shot Wednesday on Old Florence Road sustained gunshot wounds to her right lower neck, lower right side of her jawline and her right shoulder.
According to the affidavit, Gerald Helmandollar, 66, of Killeen, got into an argument with a man and a woman on Wednesday regarding “property taxes and other issues” while outside his house. The affidavit alleges that the man and woman left his residence to return home, and stopped to speak with a neighbor. However, when they saw Helmandollar approaching them, the pair got back into their vehicle and attempted to return home, which was directly across from the neighbor’s residence, the affidavit said.
The affidavit alleges that Helmandollar stopped his vehicle and got out to confront the pair again. At that time, the man got out of his Jeep, with the passenger side facing Helmandollar. According to the affidavit, Helmandollar shot at the man when as he rounded his jeep, but missed and struck the man’s vehicle.
The woman then exited the Jeep and was subsequently shot by Helmandollar, the affidavit said.
The man ran to help the woman, at which time Helmandollar returned to his vehicle and rammed the man, pinning him to his own vehicle, the affidavit said. This shredded the passenger side of the vehicle and injured the man.
According to the affidavit, Helmandollar then left Old Florence Road and turned himself into KPD headquarters by walking in the door with his hands in the air saying that he had just “shot two people.”
The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, but as of Thursday she was listed as stable. The man was also taken to Baylor Scott & White, and is also in stable condition.
Helmandollar is officially being charged with aggravated assault including bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault including threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
He is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
