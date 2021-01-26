Killeen shooting suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a weekend shooting at a convenience store in south Killeen.
Chanon Jaross Lacewell, 20, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Saturday the Killeen Police Department was notified by phone of a shooting, in which the victim had been transported to Advent Health.
A detective was advised that the shooting occurred at a convenience store in the 3000 block of old FM 440. At the hospital, the detective made contact with the gunshot victim, who said that at the store several males were there who made him feel unsafe.
The victim then called another man to come to the store, which he did. Later, as the victim was leaving, he said one of the males shot him in the thigh as he was entering his car.
Video surveillance identified the license plates of the suspect vehicle, and the suspect, Lacewell, quickly left the scene as police arrived. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, as well as a bullet impact mark on the victim’s vehicle.
An investigation led to Lacewell and to a vehicle which matched the description of the vehicle in the surveillance video. Furthermore, the victim identified Lacewell as the shooter from photos shown to him by police.
Lacewell’s bond has been set at $200,000.
