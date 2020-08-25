Criminal charges have been filed in a shoplifting incident which turned violent over the weekend in Killeen.
Demetrius Foster, 29, and Ashleey Aschenell Armstrong, 28, both of Killeen, were charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with a Saturday incident at a Family Dollar store in Killeen. Armstrong is facing an additional charge of obstruction or retaliation, related to the incident.
According to a criminal affidavit, an employee of the Family Dollar store observed man leaving the store with an item — a backpack — for which he did not pay. The affidavit did give the address of the store. The employee reported he was attacked by both the man and a woman with him. The store manager confirmed in a statement the employee was chased by the suspects, with the male suspect brandishing a knife and threatening to kill the employee.
Killeen Police Department officers dispatched to the scene reviewed surveillance video of the incident where the two suspects were clearly visible. One officer proceeded to a nearby apartment complex, where he saw the male suspect, identified as Foster, enter an apartment where he and the woman, Ashleey Aschenell Armstrong, were located.
For the separate charge against Armstrong, according to another affidavit, the suspect threatened a KPD officer repeatedly while she was being transported to jail. This included at least one death threat.
Bond for Foster and Armstrong has been set at $100,000 each.
In unrelated affidavits, Aaliyah Shante Neal, 18, has been charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, following a Monday incident in Killeen. Her bond has been $100,000.
Mycal Vandia Terry, 34, has been charged with possession of marijuana/less than 5 pounds, more than 4 ounces, following his arrest by Harker Heights police on Monday. His bond has been set at $50,000.
Daquane Xavier Hubbard, 29, has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, stemming from a traffic stop in Killeen on Sunday. His bond has been set at $50,000.
