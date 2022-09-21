BELTON — The Killeen crime scene photos presented by the state’s prosecutor on Tuesday seemed to tell a story without needing any words: A stab wound to a man’s forehead, blood drops on a polished wooden floor and a bloody knife in the kitchen; additionally, what seemed to be an admission of guilt on a police dash camera video was played in court.
However, the defense attorneys for a man who was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon question whether their client was defending himself when the incident occurred and whether police questioned him in violation of his rights.
Antonious Gerad Hood, 36, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000. He pleaded not guilty on Monday after the indictment was read.
In the 426th Judicial District Court on Monday, a jury of six men and seven women, including one alternate juror, were empaneled. Testimony began in the case on Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday.
DEC. 1, 2018
Killeen police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Trail on Dec. 1, 2018, in reference to an assault, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who had a towel wrapped around his head. The man stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Hood about who was going to use the bathroom first, police said.
The victim “stated that Hood then retrieved a large knife and stabbed (him) in the head with it,” the affidavit states.
In dash camera video shown in court on Tuesday, Hood, handcuffed, can be seen telling a Killeen Police Department patrol officer — who was taking him to jail — that the stabbing was in self-defense.
“I was defending myself and I was trying to scare him,” Hood said, in the video. “I’ve never been in a situation like this ... I made a quick jab and he made a movement and I stabbed him. I wasn’t trying to murder him.”
It was this seemingly informal conversation with KPD Officer Andrew McCracken that the defense called into question as “leading” and possibly in violation of Hood’s Miranda rights.
“These rights are important to protect an individual ... but you and the other officer can be heard talking over each other and him,” said defense attorney Mike Magana, during his questioning of McCracken, on Tuesday. “Miranda rights are not something to be taken lightly. His rights were read but then (Hood) stated that he had a question, and then the other officer speaks over him.”
When questioned by Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple, McCracken agreed with her that Hood’s rights were read in both legal language and also explained in plain language.
Magana also asked McCracken about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.
“I initially thought that one altercation had occurred,” McCracken said. Then, “(Hood) explained that he got the knife from the kitchen after the victim came out of the bathroom, fists raised, and threatened him.”
