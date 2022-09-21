Antonious Gerad Hood

Antonious Gerad Hood

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

BELTON — The Killeen crime scene photos presented by the state’s prosecutor on Tuesday seemed to tell a story without needing any words: A stab wound to a man’s forehead, blood drops on a polished wooden floor and a bloody knife in the kitchen; additionally, what seemed to be an admission of guilt on a police dash camera video was played in court.

However, the defense attorneys for a man who was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon question whether their client was defending himself when the incident occurred and whether police questioned him in violation of his rights.

