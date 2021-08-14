Two people, and an "unknown" number of children, were hospitalized following a stabbing at a local Killeen residence early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Tyler Street at about 6:48 a.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic disturbance, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Saturday.
Upon arrival, police located a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds, Miramontez said. The two adults were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said.
"They also located some children (unknown age and how many) with minor injuries and they are being transported to McLane Children’s Hospital for treatment," Miramontez said in an email Saturday. "This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time."
