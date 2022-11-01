A Killeen man was sentenced to years behind bars for stalking a woman during multiple incidents in 2020.
Richard Wayne Reeves Jr., 29, was taken into custody by Bell County deputies on Thursday following a sentencing hearing, according to jail and court records. After hearing testimony from the victim in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak found Reeves guilty of a charge of stalking and sentenced him to five years in prison.
Reeves pleaded guilty on June 3 to the third-degree felony charge. He was being held without bond as of Tuesday.
Killeen police began investigating Reeves on Aug. 18, 2020, when a woman reported that he “had damaged property in their shared home in Killeen and punched (her) in the stomach during an argument,” according to the arrest affidavit. “On Aug. 3, 2020, there was another argument in which (Reeves) threatened to pour boiling water on (the woman) and poked her in the eye.”
Police said that after that argument, the woman left the home and stayed with a friend for weeks.
“The suspect would call and text repeatedly, sometimes in excess of 100 times, with no response from (the woman),” according to the affidavit. “These text messages would sometimes include information about where (she) was located or other individuals with her.”
When the woman was making her police report, the officer noted that Reeves called the woman’s phone 155 times.
The woman told police that Reeves was either following her or monitoring her cellphone, or both.
“(The woman) also began to observe the suspect parked outside the home where she was staying or outside her job while she worked,” according to the affidavit. “On at least one occasion, (she) was in a vehicle with another person (when) the suspect’s vehicle pulled up behind her on the highway before passing her vehicle and exiting the highway.”
The stalking continued until Sept. 7, 2020, when the woman was getting ready to leave her place of employment for the day.
“The suspect arrived in his vehicle and parked behind her vehicle, effectively blocking (her) from leaving the location, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Reeves and the woman argued and the woman asked him to leave her alone.
“The suspect became angry, entered his vehicle, and intentionally crashed into (the woman’s) vehicle with enough force to propel her vehicle several feet,” according to the affidavit. “He then crashed into the vehicle a second time. (Reeves) spoke with officers when they arrived and admitted to crashing into the vehicle with the intention of destroying (the woman’s) vehicle.”
