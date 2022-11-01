Reeves

Richard Wayne Reeves, Jr., 29, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday after being sentenced to five years behind bars for multiple stalking incidents in 2020.

A Killeen man was sentenced to years behind bars for stalking a woman during multiple incidents in 2020.

Richard Wayne Reeves Jr., 29, was taken into custody by Bell County deputies on Thursday following a sentencing hearing, according to jail and court records. After hearing testimony from the victim in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak found Reeves guilty of a charge of stalking and sentenced him to five years in prison.

