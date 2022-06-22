For the second week in a row, a Killeen teenager has been indicted by a Bell County grand jury on at least one murder charge. Last week, a 16-year-old was indicted for allegedly shooting and killing another teen. This week, a 17-year-old was indicted on two murder charges after police said he shot and killed two other teenagers earlier this year.
Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr., 17, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million on the two first-degree felony murder charges as well as a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
Fuentes is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Revierra Gibson and 15-year-old A’lik Wilson during an alleged incident in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
On March 24, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to a house where the officer met with the homeowner. The person told police that Fuentes called her and said that he shot two people, according to the arrest affidavit.
The homeowner said that she called 911 and went to the home to locate Fuentes.
Paramedics at the location confirmed that two people were deceased. An officer noted gunshot wounds on both victims, police said.
In the area, an officer located Fuentes, who said that his name was “Honcho,” police said.
A family member of Gibson told police that Gibson had a relationship with a man named “Honcho,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Wilson had been reported as a runaway.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Langston D. Lyde, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of terroristic threat of a peace officer or judge.
Jeremiah J. Rodriguez, 23, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kentell D. London, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Kayin N. Wilkes, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Donaldson R. Williams, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jennifer E. Naing, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jerrod K. Hamilton, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Quavon M. Hughes, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Victoria Ledesma, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $30,000, or more but less than $150,000.
Esteban Ledesma, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $30,000, or more but less than $150,000.
Nasja S. Dixon, 30, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Traveonne D. Davis, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Gregory P. Manibusan Jr., 25, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Vincent B. Stevenson Jr., 24, of Killeen, on two counts of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
Kenneth L. Jones, 42, of Memphis, Tenn., on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jessie A. Sanders, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
William P. McRae, 31, of Killeen, on three counts of injury to a child with serious bodily injury; five counts of injury to a child; and two counts of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Andrea Lopez, 36, on three counts of injury to a child; three counts of failure to make a required child abuse report with intent to conceal; and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
